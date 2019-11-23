Charlottesville ballerina sets en pointe world record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Preparing to break a world record kept one Charlottesville ballerina on her toes - literally. Savanna Walton set a world record on Saturday by spending one hour and 21 minutes en pointe.
A ballet term, dancing en pointe is performing on the tips of your toes, with your feet fully extended, fully supporting your body weight on your toes.
The first thing she asked for after the record was set? A bucket of ice cold water for her feet.
