Beard & mustache competition at Decipher Brewing raises funds for cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A group of people in Charlottesville are using their facial hair to do some good.
On Saturday, some of Charlottesville’s best beards and mustaches were on display at Decipher Brewing for a competition and fundraiser to raise money and awareness for men's health issues.
For a small fee, bearded and mustachioed contestants could enter into a number of categories, from best beard and mustache, to most artistic and best attempt.
"No Shave November was coming up and it for a good cause to raise awareness to men's health issues, most common cancer in men is skin cancer and number two is prostate cancer. Once I got connected with the University of Virginia Cancer Center, they found me a home,” Competition Organizer Robert Baker said.
All proceeds are going to UVA’s prostate cancer research fund. The winners in each category won beard and mustache grooming supplies.
