Virginia State Police release concealed carry data

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - New gun control legislation is already filed by Virginia’s new Democratic majority. The push comes as 2019 is set to be the second-biggest year ever for concealed carry permits.
New data released by the Virginia State Police, shows one in 20 people in Albemarle County, and one in 50 in Charlottesville, have concealed carry permits. In the surrounding counties, that rate is one in ten or higher.
"That expression ‘active shooter’ did not use to be an expression that anyone would have said ‘oh, yeah okay active shooter scenario - active shooter scenario’. So that’s a whole new vernacular now and so the response to that is, I want to be prepared,” Tobey Bouch, with Tobey’s Pawn, said.
There are 632,000 active concealed carry permits in Virginia - 2019 is on track to add more than 100,000 more.
To Bouch, the increase is not surprising. "In Virginia, you can carry most places open. It’s just not a good idea because people look at you funny. So concealed carry is ideal because you can be carrying without people making judgments about you.”
Bouch says most new gun buyers and concealed carry applicants are motivated by mass shootings. “One of the things we see more than anything is is brand new gun ownership, and they always go for handguns so people that that are interested in concealed carry, they're interested in having firearms in their home for protection."
Some are also motivated by what they see as a restriction of their liberties. Even though concealed carry is not on the chopping block, buyers are often motivated by new gun control legislation.
"We've been able to have concealed carry, we've been able to open carry for so long. People are saying well is that in danger, you know, and if it is, I want to, I want to make sure that I get that carry permit now,” Bouch said.
The first legislative session with the new Democratic majority begins next year. Democrats have already filed at least one gun control bill: establishing universal background checks.
