University of Virginia students host ‘5Cs Caring Break’ event to help with stress

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some furry guests invaded the medical school at the University of Virginia on Friday afternoon in the name of stress release.
UVA Health’s Claude Moore Health Sciences Library and a student group brought in some canines, cookies, cocoa, and cider in an event they call the 5Cs Caring Break. It is to help medical students get a little downtime.
"When you have that constant stress it can, of course, take a huge toll. There’s a lot of an effort on behalf of the medical school and medical schools across the country to address rates of suicides, depression,” Lena Bichell, an aid to Medical Students, said.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA provided the pooches that put smiles on the faces of dozens of medical students.
