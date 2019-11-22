Trial rescheduled for Florida man charged with making racist threats

The trial for a Florida man charged with making threats against Charlottesville activist Don Gathers has been postponed.

Daniel McMahon
November 22, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The trial for a Florida man charged with making threats against Charlottesville activist Don Gathers has been postponed.

A federal judge approved a motion Thursday, November 21, to move the two-day trial for Daniel McMahon from December 23 to June 15, 2020.

McMahon’s lawyer wrote she needs more time to review discovery information.

Mcmahon was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on charges of interfering with a candidate for elected office, bias-motivated interference, and cyberstalking. He has pleaded not guilty.

