Trial rescheduled for Florida man charged with making racist threats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The trial for a Florida man charged with making threats against Charlottesville activist Don Gathers has been postponed.
A federal judge approved a motion Thursday, November 21, to move the two-day trial for Daniel McMahon from December 23 to June 15, 2020.
McMahon’s lawyer wrote she needs more time to review discovery information.
Mcmahon was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on charges of interfering with a candidate for elected office, bias-motivated interference, and cyberstalking. He has pleaded not guilty.
