Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church hosts Greek Food Fest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A bi-annual event featuring some Greek goodies is back in town for one day only. The Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its Greek Food Fest.
Hundreds of people have already stopped by for lunch or dinner. The bake sale runs until 8 p.m. on Friday night and includes an array of Greek food items and wine.
“The proceeds help support our church, in addition, we also support the Salvation Army with a portion,” Volunteer Peter Harbilas said.
Limited street parking is available so you may have to plan for a walk, but there are plenty of sweet and savory treats.
