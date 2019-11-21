Some Showers Friday. Chilly Rain Saturday

A cold front will approach on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers mainly expected from mid morning through early afternoon. As this front settles to our south, it will turn much cooler and a new storm developing across the Mississippi Valley will move over the Mid Atlantic region on Saturday, making for a rainy and chilly day with highs stuck in the low 40s. If the rain arrives early, temperatures may remain in the cold mid to upper 30s. At this time, higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and some locations in the Valley, could see some ice to start. Saturday afternoon and night is looking wetter. Rain amounts of a half to just over one inch may occur.