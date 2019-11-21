Some Showers Friday. Chilly Rain Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Mostly to variably cloudy skies tonight may hinder viewing of a Meteor Shower tonight. The Alpha Monocertoid Meteor Shower is forecast by astronomers as an outburst of meteors to peak around 11:50 PM Thursday night, for about 15 minutes. Away from lights look at the east/southeast sky.
A cold front will approach on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers mainly expected from mid morning through early afternoon. As this front settles to our south, it will turn much cooler and a new storm developing across the Mississippi Valley will move over the Mid Atlantic region on Saturday, making for a rainy and chilly day with highs stuck in the low 40s. If the rain arrives early, temperatures may remain in the cold mid to upper 30s. At this time, higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and some locations in the Valley, could see some ice to start. Saturday afternoon and night is looking wetter. Rain amounts of a half to just over one inch may occur.
Drier skies return on Sunday. It will certainly be the better day of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and highs in the 50s. Seasonal, dry days take us through the first part of next weekend. More showers are possible by Wednesday. Currently, Thanksgiving Day is trending dry, with sunshine, breezy and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tonight: Mostly to variably cloudy. Not as cold. Lows low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Cloudy, Rain likely, chilly. Some Mountain ice possible. Highs low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday - Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
