Second part of Staunton Innovation Hub to open in March

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - In downtown Staunton, a multi-million dollar project three years in the making will officially open its doors next year. The second part of the Staunton Innovation Hub will open in March inside the renovated News Leader building, which will continue to house the paper.
It will provide six-times the co-working and office space as available at its first completed space. It will also be home to the Mary Baldwin University MBA Program and Staunton Creative Community Fund.
"The mission of the Staunton Innovation Hub is to reduce barriers to innovation. Those barriers can be space, they can be a community, they can be knowledge, they can be fast internet,” Peter Denbigh, with Staunton Innovation Hub, said.
"You're not just reporting to an office or just getting out of the home. You're going to a community where you have almost essentially coworkers from other companies that are there to help support you,” Alison Denbigh, with Staunton Innovation Hub, said.
The space will also include some shared resources - like a kitchen and technology lab, plus a rooftop deck and outdoor plaza.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.