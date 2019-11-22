Rain and major temperasture swings the next 24 hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A cold front will bring early showers Friday. Temperatures will warm ahead of the front. Showers will taper later today with some clearing. Northwest wind will usher in seasonably cold temperatures tonight. Saturday will start dry, however, steady rain will develop later in the day. The potential is there for as much as an inch of rain. The Valley may see it end as a period of freezing rain. Sunday will feature sunny & breezy conditions with seasonal temperatures. A Gradual warming trend expected for Thanksgiving week.