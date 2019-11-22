Monticello Area Community Action Agency hosts annual turkey and winter coat giveaway

FLUVANNA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - More than a hundred families in Fluvanna County won’t be left in the cold or go hungry this thanksgiving. On Friday, Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA) held its annual Turkey and Winter Coat Giveaway.
The organization donated thanksgiving essentials to families in need. Every person that registered also got winter coats for their families.
"We can give them that security during thanksgiving. They can provide, you know, they can feed their family without having to worry about ‘how am I going to get this turkey?’, ‘I don't have enough stuffing’. So we've done that for 20 plus years. Just create that security,” Cassie Smith, with MACAA, said.
The thanksgiving meal kit contains a turkey, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, and other holiday favorites.
