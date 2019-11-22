Louisa County, Fluvanna County High School recognized by YOVASO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Two central Virginia high schools are being recognized for their efforts in getting people to buckle up when they get behind the wheel.
Louisa County High School is the 2019 winner of the YOVASO’s ‘Save Your Tailgate, Buckle Up and Slow Down’ campaign. Fluvanna County High School was named as runner up.
YOVASO stands for ‘Youth of Virginia Speak Out’.
The annual challenge aims to encourage teens to develop a habit of wearing a seatbelt and speed prevention. Both schools will receive cash prizes and a congratulatory banner.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.