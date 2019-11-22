Libraries waiving late fees in exchange for food donations

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - If you have library fines in the Shenandoah Valley, then now is the time to take care of those while also helping people in need.
Public library patrons in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County can take part in Can Your Fines: One canned good item waives one overdue fee.
Folks can bring in as many cans as they want to waive the fees for themselves, family members, or to pay it forward.
Last year, the Staunton Public Library waived about $1,900 in overdue fines and collected over 1,600 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Can Your Fines also accepts other select items:
- canned soups, stews and chili (low sodium)
- canned vegetables (low sodium)
- cereal (low sugar, whole grain)
- peanut or almond butter (low sugar)
- spaghetti sauce (low sugar)
- boxed mac & cheese
- pasta and rice (whole grain)
- canned tuna and chicken
- paper products
- baby food, formula, and diapers
- soap and feminine products
- toothbrushes
The event runs from Sunday, November 24, through Saturday, January 4.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Release from Staunton Public Library:
During this season of giving, the Staunton Public Library is extending a little forgiveness to library patrons in exchange for much-needed sustenance for residents in need.
Patrons of the Staunton Public Library, as well as those of Augusta County and Waynesboro public libraries, can erase their fines with a donation of canned and boxed food items at all three locations Nov. 24 through Jan. 4.
This annual food drive hosted by the region’s three major libraries raises thousands of pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the area’s largest charitable food organization that serves 106,000 people a month in central and western Virginia.
Each item donated will waive a single fine for overdue materials. (This does not include the cost of lost items or collection agency fees.)
“We are excited to continue this long-standing tradition of helping our neighbors in need,” said Sarah Skrobis, director of library services. “Last year the library waived $1,900 worth of overdue fees in exchange for over 1,600 lbs. of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank."
The food bank maintains a list of most-needed items to help donors provide foods that are nutritious and most used. Please be sure to donate goods that have not expired and have current sell-by and use-by dates.For more information, call the Staunton Public Library at 540.332.3902.