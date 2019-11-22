Eleven new CPD officers sworn-in during ceremony at Charlottesville City Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville's police force grew by almost a dozen on Friday. On Friday afternoon, 11 officers were officially sworn-in as part of a ceremony at Charlottesville City Hall.
This is one of the largest classes in the department's history. They graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Center after spending about five months there.
The department had been plagued by vacancies but the police chief says these new officers will hit the ground running.
