Covenant School students take part in community service day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Hundreds of middle and high school students are lending a helping hand to organizations around central Virginia. On Friday, students at the Covenant School took part in Community Service Day.
They visited 16-churches and organizations and several neighborhoods to rake leaves, clean and put up holiday decorations.
"I hope what this is teaching these students is to put their beliefs into action and it's also teaching these students hopefully a broader perspective on life,” Teacher John Gale said.
Students at the covenant school are required to complete service hours each year to graduate.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.