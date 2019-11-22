Congressman Riggleman visits Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Denver Riggleman is making a couple of stops around the Charlottesville area Friday.
The congressman started his day talking to students at Tandem Friends School in Albemarle County. Students asked questions about the Republican politician’s efforts on Capitol Hill, including addressing climate change and legislation he’s working on.
"Talking about innovation, and what we’re trying to do. I’m on the Climate Solutions Change Caucus, and just trying to look at innovative ways to address these issues, and it’s bipartisan,” Riggleman said.
Riggleman is also scheduled to make a stop at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Charlottesville Friday afternoon to see how staff there is preparing for Thanksgiving.
