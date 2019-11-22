Charlottesville’s Sister City Commission narrows down list of choices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville's Sister City Commission is still narrowing down its choices for a Spanish-speaking sister city. At Thursday’s monthly meeting, commissioners discussed updates on the two cities left on the list, but would not say which two are left.
The commission had been considering three cities in Mexico, Guatemala, and Argentina. Members say this sister-city partnership would provide a new connection for the city’s large Spanish population.
"We do generally sort of look for a place that has similarities with either population size and terrain and the makeup of the population and as I said the reason why we're considering Spanish speaking city is because we have such a large population, especially in our schools,” Sister City Commission Chair Terri DiCintio said.
The commission plans to have a public gathering soon for the public to get information and provide feedback. A recommendation will then go before city council for the final choice.
