Charlottesville students donate more than 1K items to food bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Students at Burnley-Moran Elementary School are working with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make sure people in the community have food.
"We wanted to do something right before Thanksgiving break. I think it’s really important for the kids to see that we should be thankful for what we have," teacher Cristin McGarey said.
The third grade classes came up with a goal of collecting 1,000 non-perishable food donations for the food bank.
"They were coming up with their goals, they were providing the materials, and encouraging all the kids in the school to participate," McGarey said.
BRAFB stopped by the school Friday, November 22, to pick up the more than 1,100 items that students had collected. Their donations will be distributed to 25 counties across Virginia.
McGarey hopes her students have learned giving back can stretches far beyond what they've done in the classroom.
"We can take a lot of our skills and knowledge of things that we're doing in school and give it back to the community," she said.
Teachers are planning on making the fundraiser a new tradition for the third grade class.
