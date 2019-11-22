Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA receives dozens of new furry friends

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has dozens of new furry friends now looking for their forever home. Staff traveled to Buchanan County to bring back 31 dogs and cats on Thursday afternoon.
Some of the animals arrived dirty from the ride back to the SPCA, but the staff has cleaned them up and are getting them ready for adoption.
"It means a lot that we’re in the position that we’re in to be able to rescue these animals and it makes us even more passionate about transferring and about our jobs, it’s really important to us,” Vet Assistant Kelly Rickard said.
The SPCA says all of the animals will be spayed and neutered and will be ready for adoption within the next week.
