CATEC students learn latest auto-tech due to donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - More and more cars are starting to feel like computers on wheels. Now, students at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) have the opportunity to catch up on the latest tech, thanks to a generous donation.
Jim Price Hyundai donated a fully loaded Hyundai Tucson to the school. Students say they can't wait to get under the hood.
"This is a new car, new opportunity, because every year, the car different,” Senthya Saavedra, a CATEC Student, said.
The new Hyundai is by far the newest in CATEC's auto shop.
"We can learn more about, like technology and stuff involved with cars, because our latest car that we have now is the 2008. So it doesn’t really, you know, have the type of stuff that modern car today would have,” Zane DeHooge, a CATEC Student, said.
A lot has changed since 2008.
"You've got things like lane-keep assist that will drive the car in the lane, smart cruise control that will stop, it'll slow the vehicle down with the vehicle in front of it slows down. I mean it's just endless,” Richard Byrne, with Hyundai Motor America, said.
CATEC says the donation is just the latest in their ongoing partnerships with businesses in the community.
"It also is really a symbiotic relationship that allows us to prepare a workforce that can go out into our local businesses and our local economy and provide high skill, high, high-level skills,” CATEC Director Stephanie Carter said.
Jim Price Hyundai staffs say they see this as not just filling a need, but investing in the future.
"We've had a big need in the community with CATEC, to be able to have the ability for technicians that are needed right now and in the future, to be able to have a modern vehicle with the latest technology that they can actually train on,” Jim Price Hyundai GM Chris Gleason said.
However, it wouldn't hurt if this experience motivated them to work for Hyundai in the future.
"After working on it, they've already got a little bit more experience and a gentleman out of high school that's never worked on a Tucson before, so of course you're going to right to a Hyundai dealership,” Byrne said.
The car provides a lot of new technologies to learn from, but the feature that has students most excited? Tucson’s turbocharger.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.