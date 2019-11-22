Break in the rain for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) After a rainy Friday morning, expect a drying trend this afternoon and evening. Saturday morning looks dry with increasing clouds. Good news for the UVA and Liberty football game. It won’t be a total washout. There will be a scattered shower around later in the afternoon. So take your rain gear just in case. A new storm system arrives by later on Saturday and Saturday night. This system will bring more rainfall. Even a little ice can’t be ruled out over the highest elevations.