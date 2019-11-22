Break in the rain for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) After a rainy Friday morning, expect a drying trend this afternoon and evening. Saturday morning looks dry with increasing clouds. Good news for the UVA and Liberty football game. It won’t be a total washout. There will be a scattered shower around later in the afternoon. So take your rain gear just in case. A new storm system arrives by later on Saturday and Saturday night. This system will bring more rainfall. Even a little ice can’t be ruled out over the highest elevations.
Breezy and drying out Sunday with seasonable Temperatures. Fine weather for traveling Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will give us a brief rain chance Wednesday morning. Breezy and dry for Thanksgiving Day.
Friday afternoon: Drying and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 40s for High School football playoffs. Lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost by dawn.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Scattered afternoon shower chance. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday night: A chilly rain for most. Patchy fog. Perhaps a touch of ice over the highest elevations. Lows near 40 for the lowlands.
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High near 60. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Early shower. Drier afternoon and breezy. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 40.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
