UVA Health: 233 UVA physicians selected for Best Doctors in America list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A list of best doctors in the country features physicians at the University of Virginia.
UVA Health announced Thursday, November 21, that 233 of its doctors are being honored. That's roughly 30-percent of their faculty.
To put that 30-percent number in perspective, just 4-percent of doctors nationwide make this list, which is put together every two years by Best Doctors, Inc.
The doctors honored are from a number of different specialties in the health system. The university's pediatrics program received the most recognition: 48 faculty members were named to the list.
"We just continue to recruit very, very good people here. They're involved in national research, and they're just doing a great job. They provide excellent medical care,” UVA Health Senior Associate Dean Dr. Randy Canterbury said.
The list is decided by other doctors. They nominate other physicians, and then vote on the nominees to determine who makes the list.
11/21/2019 Release from UVA Health:
“Having 233 of our physicians named to this list – our largest group ever honored – highlights the wide array of high-quality, specialized care we provide together with our partners from across UVA Health,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.
UVA physicians named to the list are featured below in alphabetical order.
2019-2020 UVA Honorees
Emaad Abdel-Rahman, Nephrology
Mark F. Abel, Pediatric Specialist
Mohammad A. Abuannadi, Cardiovascular Disease
Reid Barton Adams, Surgery and Surgical Oncology
Gerald Thomas Albrecht, Pediatric Specialist
Alan P. Alfano, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Bennett A. Alford, Pediatric Specialist and Radiology
Mark W. Anderson, Radiology
Stacey M. Anderson, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Susan M. Anderson, Pediatric Specialist
J. Fritz Angle, Radiology
Curtis K. Argo, Hepatology
Ashok R. Asthagiri, Neurological Surgery
Kristen A. Atkins, Pathology
Kenneth A. Ballew, Internal Medicine
Rasheed A. Balogun, Nephrology
John Barcia, Pediatric Specialist
Barrett H. Barnes, Pediatric Specialist
Eugene J. Barrett, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Robert W. Battle, Cardiovascular Disease
Brian C. Belyea, Pediatric Specialist
James D. Bergin, Cardiovascular Disease
Edward Bertram, Neurology
Ashley F. Blurton, Nuclear Medicine
David L. Bogdonoff, Anesthesiology
Larry C. Borish, Allergy and Immunology
Stephen M. Borowitz, Pediatric Specialist
Jamieson M. Bourque, Cardiovascular Disease
Christiana M. Brenin, Medical Oncology and Hematology
David R. Brenin, Surgical Oncology and Surgery
Steve F. Brockmeier, Orthopedic Surgery
Sue A. Brown, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Thomas E. Brown, Orthopedic Surgery
James A. Browne, Orthopaedic Surgery
Ted M. Burns, Neurology
Christine Burt Solorzano, Pediatric Specialist
Stephen H. Caldwell, Hepatology
Leigh Cantrell, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Jeannean Carver, Pediatric Specialist
Catherine F. Casey, Family Medicine
Jennifer R. Charlton, Pediatric Specialist
Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra, Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Christian A. Chisholm, Obstetrics and Gynecology
John Jared Christophel, Otolaryngology and Surgery
Anita H. Clayton, Psychiatry
Bruce J. Cohen, Psychiatry
Stephen R. Collins, Anesthesiology
Minton Truitt Cooper, Orthopedic Surgery
Thomas G. Cropley, Dermatology
Quanjun "Trey" Cui, Orthopedic Surgery
Alan Dalkin, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Kelly M. Davidson, Medical Oncology and Hematology
D. Nicole Deal, Hand Surgery
Gia A. DeAngelis, Radiology
Mark D. DeBoer, Pediatric Specialist
Katharine C. DeGeorge, Family Medicine
John Densmore, Medical Oncology and Hematology
John M. Dent, Cardiovascular Disease
Sharon L. Diamond-Myrsten, Family Medicine
David R. Diduch, Orthopaedic Surgery
Patrick Michael Dillon, Medical Oncology and Hematology
Gerald R. Donowitz, Infectious Disease
Michael Douvas, Medical Oncology and Hematology, Pediatric Specialist
Alden M. Doyle, Nephrology
Robert Dreicer, Medical Oncology and Hematology
Donald J. Dudley, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Linda R. Duska, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Stephen V. Early, Pediatric Specialist and Otolaryngology
William Jeffrey Elias, Neurological Surgery
Kyle B. Enfield, Critical Care Medicine
Gina G. Davis Engel, Family Medicine
Avery Jennings Evans, Radiology
Camilo E. Fadul, Neurology
Karen Diane Fairchild, Pediatric Specialist
James E. (Jef) Ferguson II, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Joseph D. Fisher, Pediatrics
Nathan Benjamin Fountain, Neurology
Charles M. Friel, Colon and Rectal Surgery
Deborah K. Froh, Pediatric Specialist
James J. Gangemi, Thoracic Surgery
John Day Gazewood, Family Medicine
Joyce B. Geilker, Internal Medicine
Myla D. Goldman, Neurology
Howard P. Goodkin, Pediatric Specialist
Matthew J. Goodman, Internal Medicine
Matthew P. Green, Family Medicine
Kenneth E. Greer, Dermatology
William W. Grosh, Medical Oncology and Hematology
F. Winston Gwathmey, Jr., Orthopedic Surgery
Michael Hanley, Radiology
William G. Harmon, Pediatric Specialist
Madaline Harrison, Neurology
Jennifer Harvey, Radiology
George T. Hashisaki, Otolaryngology
Ziv J. Haskal, Radiology
Hamid Hassanzadeh, Orthopaedic Surgery
Fern Hauck, Family Medicine
Evan Heald, Internal Medicine
Steven Heim, Family Medicine
Ira Marie Helenius, Internal Medicine
Paul W. Helgerson, Internal Medicine
Julie L. Huffmyer, Anesthesiology
Kathie L. Hullfish, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Nicolas M. Intagliata, Hepatology
J. Michael Jaeger, Critical Care Medicine
Mark J. Jameson, Otolaryngology
John Jane, Jr., Neurological Surgery and Pediatric Specialist
Jeffrey G. Jenkins, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Mary Elizabeth Jensen, Radiology
Karen C. Johnston, Neurology
Kambiz Kalantari, Nephrology
David Kaufman, Pediatric Specialist
John Allen Kern, Thoracic Surgery
Bradley William Kesser, Otolaryngology
Rachita Khot, Radiology
Donald L. Kimpel, Rheumatology
Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller, Medical Oncology and Hematology
Jennifer L. Kirby, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Eating Disorders
Susan E. Kirk, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Christopher Kramer, Cardiovascular Disease
Arun Krishnaraj, Radiology
Drew L. Lambert, Sr., Radiology
Charles N. Landen, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Donna Landen, Family Medicine
Leigh A. Lather, Pediatric Specialist
Christine L. Lau, Thoracic Surgery
Kenneth V. Leone, Neurology
Mark Lepsch, Family Medicine
Janet E. Lewis, Rheumatology
D. Scott Lim, Pediatric Specialist
Zhenqi Liu, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Andrew Lockman, Family Medicine
Thomas P. Loughran, Jr., Medical Oncology and Hematology
Carl Lynch III, Anesthesiology
John MacKnight, Internal Medicine
John C. Marshall, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Gabrielle Marzani-Nissen, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
G. Paul Matherne, Pediatric Specialist
Alan H. Matsumoto, Radiology
Karen Maughan, Family Medicine
Christopher McCartney, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Michael McCulloch, Pediatric Specialist
Nancy L. McDaniel, Pediatric Specialist
Eugene D. McGahren, Pediatric Specialist
Jeremy P. Middleton, Pediatric Specialist
Mark D. Miller, Orthopedic Surgery
Stacey E. Mills, Pathology
Susan C. Modesitt, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Sean R. Moore, Pediatric Specialist
Bhiken I. Naik, Critical Care Medicine
Edward C. Nemergut, Anesthesiology
Peter A. Netland, Ophthalmology
Steven A. Newman, Ophthalmology
Kenneth W. Norwood, Pediatric Specialist
Victoria F. Norwood, Pediatric Specialist
Marc G. Odrich, Ophthalmology
Mark D. Okusa, Nephrology
Juan M. Olazagasti, Radiology
John M. Olsson, Pediatrics
Jayashree Parekh, Nuclear Medicine
Joseph S. Park, Orthopaedic Surgery
Stephen S. Park, Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery
Spencer C. Payne, Otolaryngology
JoAnn Pinkerton, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills, Allergy and Immunology
George D. Politis, Pediatric Specialist
Susan Pollart, Family Medicine
Craig A. Portell, Medical Oncology and Hematology
Barbara Tyl Post, Internal Medicine
J. Javier Provencio, Neurology
Benjamin W. Purow, Pediatric Specialist, Medical Oncology and Hematology
Mark S. Quigg, Neurology
Michael Ragosta, Cardiovascular Disease
Dana L. Redick, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Sean Reed, Family Medicine
Patrice K. Rehm, Radiology
David Repaske, Pediatric Specialist
Karen S. Rheuban, Pediatric Specialist
George Rich, Anesthesiology
Tyvin Andrew Rich, Radiation Oncology
Mark J. Romness, Pediatric Specialist
C. Edward Rose, Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine
Mitchell H. Rosner, Nephrology
Mark A. Russell, Dermatology
Arturo P. Saavedra, Dermatology
Michael Salerno, Cardiovascular Disease
Richard Santen, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Joel M. Schectman, Family Medicine
James M. Scheiman, Gastroenterology
David Schiff, Pediatrics and Neurology
Bruce D. Schirmer, Surgery
Mark E. Shaffrey, Neurological Surgery
Binit B. Shah, Neurology
Jason Sheehan, Neurological Surgery
Frank H. Shen, Orthopedic Surgery
Ashley M. Shilling, Anesthesiology
Yun Michael (Mike) Shim, Pulmonary Medicine
Adam L. Shimer, Orthopedic Surgery
David C. Shonka, Otolaryngology
Timothy B. Short, Family Medicine
Costi D. Sifri, Infectious Disease
Robert A. Sinkin, Pediatric Specialist
Craig Slingluff, Surgical Oncology
Justin S. Smith, Neurological Surgery
Benjamin Sneed, Internal Medicine
Michael C. Spaeder, Pediatric Specialist
Richard Stevenson, Pediatric Specialist
Mark H. Stoler, Pathology
Jonathan R. Swanson, Pediatric Specialist
Angela M. Taylor, Cardiovascular Disease
W. Gerald Teague, Jr., Pediatric Specialist
Robert H. Thiele, Critical Care Medicine
Margaret S. Tracci, Vascular Surgery
Curtis G. Tribble, Thoracic Surgery
Brian S. Uthlaut, Internal Medicine
Mary Lee Vance, Endocrinology and Metabolism
Dennis G. Vollmer, Neurological Surgery
John D. Voss, Internal Medicine
Linda A. Waggoner-Fountain, Pediatric Specialist
Max M. Weder, Pulmonary Medicine
David B. Weiss, Orthopaedic Surgery
Lynda T. Wells, Pediatric Specialist
Mark R. Wick, Pathology
Robert Phillips Wilder, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Michael E. Williams, Medical Oncology and Hematology
Barbara B. Wilson, Dermatology
William Grady Wilson, Pediatric Specialist and Medical Genetics
Adam B. Winick, Radiology
Brian Wispelwey, Infectious Disease
Andrew M. D. Wolf, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Bradford Worrall, Neurology
Santina A. Zanelli, Pediatric Specialist
Barrett J. Zlotoff, Pediatric Specialist