UVA Health: 233 UVA physicians selected for Best Doctors in America list

233 UVA Health physicians have been named by their peers to the 2019-2020 Best Doctors in America® List.

By CJ Paschall | November 21, 2019 at 8:49 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 10:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A list of best doctors in the country features physicians at the University of Virginia.

UVA Health announced Thursday, November 21, that 233 of its doctors are being honored. That's roughly 30-percent of their faculty.

To put that 30-percent number in perspective, just 4-percent of doctors nationwide make this list, which is put together every two years by Best Doctors, Inc.

The doctors honored are from a number of different specialties in the health system. The university's pediatrics program received the most recognition: 48 faculty members were named to the list.

"We just continue to recruit very, very good people here. They're involved in national research, and they're just doing a great job. They provide excellent medical care,” UVA Health Senior Associate Dean Dr. Randy Canterbury said.

The list is decided by other doctors. They nominate other physicians, and then vote on the nominees to determine who makes the list.

11/21/2019 Release from UVA Health:

“The physicians included in the Best Doctors in America database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions – often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment,” according to Best Doctors, Inc.

To be selected for the list, physicians must be nominated and then voted on by existing members of the Best Doctors in America List.

“Having 233 of our physicians named to this list – our largest group ever honored – highlights the wide array of high-quality, specialized care we provide together with our partners from across UVA Health,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

UVA physicians named to the list are featured below in alphabetical order.

2019-2020 UVA Honorees

Emaad Abdel-Rahman, Nephrology

Mark F. Abel, Pediatric Specialist

Mohammad A. Abuannadi, Cardiovascular Disease

Reid Barton Adams, Surgery and Surgical Oncology

Gerald Thomas Albrecht, Pediatric Specialist

Alan P. Alfano, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Bennett A. Alford, Pediatric Specialist and Radiology

Mark W. Anderson, Radiology

Stacey M. Anderson, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Susan M. Anderson, Pediatric Specialist

J. Fritz Angle, Radiology

Curtis K. Argo, Hepatology

Ashok R. Asthagiri, Neurological Surgery

Kristen A. Atkins, Pathology

Kenneth A. Ballew, Internal Medicine

Rasheed A. Balogun, Nephrology

John Barcia, Pediatric Specialist

Barrett H. Barnes, Pediatric Specialist

Eugene J. Barrett, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Robert W. Battle, Cardiovascular Disease

Brian C. Belyea, Pediatric Specialist

James D. Bergin, Cardiovascular Disease

Edward Bertram, Neurology

Ashley F. Blurton, Nuclear Medicine

David L. Bogdonoff, Anesthesiology

Larry C. Borish, Allergy and Immunology

Stephen M. Borowitz, Pediatric Specialist

Jamieson M. Bourque, Cardiovascular Disease

Christiana M. Brenin, Medical Oncology and Hematology

David R. Brenin, Surgical Oncology and Surgery

Steve F. Brockmeier, Orthopedic Surgery

Sue A. Brown, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Thomas E. Brown, Orthopedic Surgery

James A. Browne, Orthopaedic Surgery

Ted M. Burns, Neurology

Christine Burt Solorzano, Pediatric Specialist

Stephen H. Caldwell, Hepatology

Leigh Cantrell, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Jeannean Carver, Pediatric Specialist

Catherine F. Casey, Family Medicine

Jennifer R. Charlton, Pediatric Specialist

Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra, Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery

Christian A. Chisholm, Obstetrics and Gynecology

John Jared Christophel, Otolaryngology and Surgery

Anita H. Clayton, Psychiatry

Bruce J. Cohen, Psychiatry

Stephen R. Collins, Anesthesiology

Minton Truitt Cooper, Orthopedic Surgery

Thomas G. Cropley, Dermatology

Quanjun "Trey" Cui, Orthopedic Surgery

Alan Dalkin, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Kelly M. Davidson, Medical Oncology and Hematology

D. Nicole Deal, Hand Surgery

Gia A. DeAngelis, Radiology

Mark D. DeBoer, Pediatric Specialist

Katharine C. DeGeorge, Family Medicine

John Densmore, Medical Oncology and Hematology

John M. Dent, Cardiovascular Disease

Sharon L. Diamond-Myrsten, Family Medicine

David R. Diduch, Orthopaedic Surgery

Patrick Michael Dillon, Medical Oncology and Hematology

Gerald R. Donowitz, Infectious Disease

Michael Douvas, Medical Oncology and Hematology, Pediatric Specialist

Alden M. Doyle, Nephrology

Robert Dreicer, Medical Oncology and Hematology

Donald J. Dudley, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Linda R. Duska, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Stephen V. Early, Pediatric Specialist and Otolaryngology

William Jeffrey Elias, Neurological Surgery

Kyle B. Enfield, Critical Care Medicine

Gina G. Davis Engel, Family Medicine

Avery Jennings Evans, Radiology

Camilo E. Fadul, Neurology

Karen Diane Fairchild, Pediatric Specialist

James E. (Jef) Ferguson II, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Joseph D. Fisher, Pediatrics

Nathan Benjamin Fountain, Neurology

Charles M. Friel, Colon and Rectal Surgery

Deborah K. Froh, Pediatric Specialist

James J. Gangemi, Thoracic Surgery

John Day Gazewood, Family Medicine

Joyce B. Geilker, Internal Medicine

Myla D. Goldman, Neurology

Howard P. Goodkin, Pediatric Specialist

Matthew J. Goodman, Internal Medicine

Matthew P. Green, Family Medicine

Kenneth E. Greer, Dermatology

William W. Grosh, Medical Oncology and Hematology

F. Winston Gwathmey, Jr., Orthopedic Surgery

Michael Hanley, Radiology

William G. Harmon, Pediatric Specialist

Madaline Harrison, Neurology

Jennifer Harvey, Radiology

George T. Hashisaki, Otolaryngology

Ziv J. Haskal, Radiology

Hamid Hassanzadeh, Orthopaedic Surgery

Fern Hauck, Family Medicine

Evan Heald, Internal Medicine

Steven Heim, Family Medicine

Ira Marie Helenius, Internal Medicine

Paul W. Helgerson, Internal Medicine

Julie L. Huffmyer, Anesthesiology

Kathie L. Hullfish, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Nicolas M. Intagliata, Hepatology

J. Michael Jaeger, Critical Care Medicine

Mark J. Jameson, Otolaryngology

John Jane, Jr., Neurological Surgery and Pediatric Specialist

Jeffrey G. Jenkins, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Mary Elizabeth Jensen, Radiology

Karen C. Johnston, Neurology

Kambiz Kalantari, Nephrology

David Kaufman, Pediatric Specialist

John Allen Kern, Thoracic Surgery

Bradley William Kesser, Otolaryngology

Rachita Khot, Radiology

Donald L. Kimpel, Rheumatology

Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller, Medical Oncology and Hematology

Jennifer L. Kirby, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Eating Disorders

Susan E. Kirk, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Christopher Kramer, Cardiovascular Disease

Arun Krishnaraj, Radiology

Drew L. Lambert, Sr., Radiology

Charles N. Landen, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Donna Landen, Family Medicine

Leigh A. Lather, Pediatric Specialist

Christine L. Lau, Thoracic Surgery

Kenneth V. Leone, Neurology

Mark Lepsch, Family Medicine

Janet E. Lewis, Rheumatology

D. Scott Lim, Pediatric Specialist

Zhenqi Liu, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Andrew Lockman, Family Medicine

Thomas P. Loughran, Jr., Medical Oncology and Hematology

Carl Lynch III, Anesthesiology

John MacKnight, Internal Medicine

John C. Marshall, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Gabrielle Marzani-Nissen, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry

G. Paul Matherne, Pediatric Specialist

Alan H. Matsumoto, Radiology

Karen Maughan, Family Medicine

Christopher McCartney, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Michael McCulloch, Pediatric Specialist

Nancy L. McDaniel, Pediatric Specialist

Eugene D. McGahren, Pediatric Specialist

Jeremy P. Middleton, Pediatric Specialist

Mark D. Miller, Orthopedic Surgery

Stacey E. Mills, Pathology

Susan C. Modesitt, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Sean R. Moore, Pediatric Specialist

Bhiken I. Naik, Critical Care Medicine

Edward C. Nemergut, Anesthesiology

Peter A. Netland, Ophthalmology

Steven A. Newman, Ophthalmology

Kenneth W. Norwood, Pediatric Specialist

Victoria F. Norwood, Pediatric Specialist

Marc G. Odrich, Ophthalmology

Mark D. Okusa, Nephrology

Juan M. Olazagasti, Radiology

John M. Olsson, Pediatrics

Jayashree Parekh, Nuclear Medicine

Joseph S. Park, Orthopaedic Surgery

Stephen S. Park, Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery

Spencer C. Payne, Otolaryngology

JoAnn Pinkerton, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills, Allergy and Immunology

George D. Politis, Pediatric Specialist

Susan Pollart, Family Medicine

Craig A. Portell, Medical Oncology and Hematology

Barbara Tyl Post, Internal Medicine

J. Javier Provencio, Neurology

Benjamin W. Purow, Pediatric Specialist, Medical Oncology and Hematology

Mark S. Quigg, Neurology

Michael Ragosta, Cardiovascular Disease

Dana L. Redick, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Sean Reed, Family Medicine

Patrice K. Rehm, Radiology

David Repaske, Pediatric Specialist

Karen S. Rheuban, Pediatric Specialist

George Rich, Anesthesiology

Tyvin Andrew Rich, Radiation Oncology

Mark J. Romness, Pediatric Specialist

C. Edward Rose, Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine

Mitchell H. Rosner, Nephrology

Mark A. Russell, Dermatology

Arturo P. Saavedra, Dermatology

Michael Salerno, Cardiovascular Disease

Richard Santen, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Joel M. Schectman, Family Medicine

James M. Scheiman, Gastroenterology

David Schiff, Pediatrics and Neurology

Bruce D. Schirmer, Surgery

Mark E. Shaffrey, Neurological Surgery

Binit B. Shah, Neurology

Jason Sheehan, Neurological Surgery

Frank H. Shen, Orthopedic Surgery

Ashley M. Shilling, Anesthesiology

Yun Michael (Mike) Shim, Pulmonary Medicine

Adam L. Shimer, Orthopedic Surgery

David C. Shonka, Otolaryngology

Timothy B. Short, Family Medicine

Costi D. Sifri, Infectious Disease

Robert A. Sinkin, Pediatric Specialist

Craig Slingluff, Surgical Oncology

Justin S. Smith, Neurological Surgery

Benjamin Sneed, Internal Medicine

Michael C. Spaeder, Pediatric Specialist

Richard Stevenson, Pediatric Specialist

Mark H. Stoler, Pathology

Jonathan R. Swanson, Pediatric Specialist

Angela M. Taylor, Cardiovascular Disease

W. Gerald Teague, Jr., Pediatric Specialist

Robert H. Thiele, Critical Care Medicine

Margaret S. Tracci, Vascular Surgery

Curtis G. Tribble, Thoracic Surgery

Brian S. Uthlaut, Internal Medicine

Mary Lee Vance, Endocrinology and Metabolism

Dennis G. Vollmer, Neurological Surgery

John D. Voss, Internal Medicine

Linda A. Waggoner-Fountain, Pediatric Specialist

Max M. Weder, Pulmonary Medicine

David B. Weiss, Orthopaedic Surgery

Lynda T. Wells, Pediatric Specialist

Mark R. Wick, Pathology

Robert Phillips Wilder, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Michael E. Williams, Medical Oncology and Hematology

Barbara B. Wilson, Dermatology

William Grady Wilson, Pediatric Specialist and Medical Genetics

Adam B. Winick, Radiology

Brian Wispelwey, Infectious Disease

Andrew M. D. Wolf, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine

Bradford Worrall, Neurology

Santina A. Zanelli, Pediatric Specialist

Barrett J. Zlotoff, Pediatric Specialist