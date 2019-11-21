SUV drives into Pantops building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County business is cleaning up after a car crashed into one of its columns Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called out to Urological Associates on Riverbend Drive around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, November 21.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue says the crash damaged a column that supports the front patio, but the building is safe.
Two people were looked at on scene, but were not taken to the hospital.
The Albemarle County Police Department says no charges have been filed.
A contractor is expected to take a look at the column sometime Thursday afternoon. Officials estimate damage to the building at around $2,500.
