Sun and clouds, Thursday. Some scattered showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A clear and colder night with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds on Thursday, but still a nice and seasonable November day.
The next organized cold front will approach on Friday with temperatures milder, upper 50s to perhaps low 60s for some. A few scattered showers developing. As this front settles to our south, it will turn cooler and a new storm developing across the Mississippi Valley will move over the Mid Atlantic region on Saturday, making for a rainy and chilly day with highs stuck in the 40s. Some heavier rain may arrive by Saturday night.
As the storm departs, sunshine and breezy conditions return Sunday, with highs in the low 50s. Drier weather continues through the first half of next week. Next Wednesday, a busy travel day before Thanksgiving Day, is trending wet and mild, as a new storm impacts the East coast.
Tonight: Clear and cold. AM frost. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder, few scattered showers. Highs near 60.
Saturday: Cloudy, Rain likely, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Breezy, Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
