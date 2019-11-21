Snowboarding visionary Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

Though Burton is a private company that does not release financials, its annual sales were north of $500 million as of 2015. In addition to the hundreds of retail stores that sell the company's merchandise, Burton has 30 flagship shops in America, 11 more in Europe and another 11 spread across the Pacific and Asia — a burgeoning market that Carpenter started developing a decade ago, during a time when the IOC was beginning the process of awarding three straight Winter Games to the continent.