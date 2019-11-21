A proposed development in Albemarle County could bring more businesses and housing units

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A proposed development could soon bring more businesses and housing units to a part of Albemarle County. The Albemarle Business Campus would create what the developer calls an ‘interconnected community providing commercial space’ and a place for people to live.
It would be located along Old Lynchburg Road near the police department and replace previous plans called the ‘Royal Fern’ project.
Plans call for three to seven commercial buildings and a 128-unit apartment community on the 13-acres site.
A site plan is expected to be submitted for review in spring 2020. Construction is slated to start a year later.
