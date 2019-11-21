Plans for 2020 Unity Days events are in the works

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - 2019 isn't over just yet but plans for events in 2020 are already in the works. Wednesday the Unity Days action committee met to start drafting plans to engage the community in August.
Unity Days was started by Charlottesville City Council to mark the anniversary of the events of August 2017 and as a way to bring the diverse community of Charlottesville together.
Members of the Unity Days action committee are getting a head start on plans for 2020 after what they call a stressful but successful series of events in 2019.
"We didn't really get our boots on the ground until March and our first event was in May which, if anyone has ever done an event, it's kind of crazy," Alex Bryant of the Unity Days board said.
The event was started to help move the community forward following the violence that occurred during 2017's Unite the Right rally.
In 2019 it featured more than 80 events spread out over the course of four months. For 2020, they are narrowing that window to August 1 through August 12.
"We have to focus our energy and resources in a tighter time frame and that way we can better engage the community in specific events that are all about unity, bringing the community together and celebrating the diversity in Charlottesville,” Charlottesville City Spokesman Brian Wheeler stated.
The committee will soon be accepting applications from organizations that want to host an event.
"It's really important for the committee that there's a diverse number of applicants and types of events and demographics represented at these events just so it's not all 12 days of the same thing,” Bryant stated.
Organizers say Unity Days would not be possible without the help of the community.
"An important part of this work is that we have a citizen driven community effort to make Unity Days happen,” wheeler said.
In 2019 City Council set aside a $100,000 to be used throughout the year for Unity Days. Another funding request will be made for next year as part of the city’s budget.
