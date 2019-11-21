Page Higginbotham petitions for vote recount for commonwealth’s attorney position

ORANGE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A vote recount in the race for the office of Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney could soon be on the way. The registrar received notice on Thursday.
On November 5, incumbent Diana O’Connell beat Attorney Page Higginbotham III with a razor-thin margin of only about 27-votes out of more than 11,000 cast.
Higginbotham petitioned the court for a recount.
The matter now heads to Orange County Circuit Court next Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to get the recount in motion.
