Late week rain on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Seasonal temperatures today with clouds increasing throughout the day. These clouds will keep us a little milder tonight. We stay dry, but changes are on the way for the late week.
A cold front will arrive from the west on Friday. Showers will develop along this front and bring rain to Central VA around midday. Rain will be fairly light and will exit in the mid to late afternoon. Skies may partially clear on Friday night. Temperatures will drop significantly behind this front. Another round of rain will reach the area by Saturday afternoon. Those going to see UVA take on Liberty may want to pack a poncho. Rain will be steady and even heavy at times, especially Saturday night. Between a half inch and inch of rain is expected.
Drier skies return on Sunday. It will certainly be the better day of the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies, breezy winds, and highs in the 50s. Seasonal, dry days take us through the first part of next weekend. More showers are possible by Wednesday.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder, few scattered showers. Highs near 60.
Saturday: Cloudy, rain likely, chilly. Highs mid 40s.
Sunday: Breezy, sunshine returns. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Highs near 60.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.