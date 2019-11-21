Late week rain on the way

A cold front will arrive from the west on Friday. Showers will develop along this front and bring rain to Central VA around midday. Rain will be fairly light and will exit in the mid to late afternoon. Skies may partially clear on Friday night. Temperatures will drop significantly behind this front. Another round of rain will reach the area by Saturday afternoon. Those going to see UVA take on Liberty may want to pack a poncho. Rain will be steady and even heavy at times, especially Saturday night. Between a half inch and inch of rain is expected.