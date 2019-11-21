JMU men’s soccer ready to begin NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, V.A. (WVIR) - The James Madison men’s soccer team will be hosting an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2011 on Thursday, as the Dukes take on Campbell in the first round of the tournament.
JMU earned the CAA’s automatic berth by winning the conference tournament for the second year in a row, and they’re playing in the national tournament for the 14th time in program history.
The Dukes have advanced as far as the Elite Eight three times, including last year.
James Madison and Campbell face-off Thursday at seven o’clock in Harrisonburg.
The winner of that game will take on top-seed Virginia on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
