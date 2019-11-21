Grant to help fund redevelopment of Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A grant from Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champions program is helping the Piedmont Housing Alliance (PHA) in its plan for redeveloping the Friendship Court community.
PHA will receive $50,000 over a two-year period to help with phase one of the redevelopment.
"It's not only good for the residents, but it’s good for our community as well," Bank of America Market Manger Carolyn Rainey.
Money from the bank’s program will help the Piedmont Housing Alliance turn an open space into new affordable units for families.
“Here in Charlottesville it takes three-full time minimum wage jobs to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment, and this area ranks in the bottom 3-percent nationwide for economic mobility,” PHA Deputy Director Karen Klick.
Plans are separated into four phases, so no one will be displaced during the construction. In addition to 450 new units, plans also include an early-childhood education center and economic opportunities for residents.
Crews are scheduled to start the first phase of development in early spring. The first residents will move into those new units at the end of 2021.
