Charlottesville government leaders address police camera concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville government leaders are addressing concerns about how and where police are using cameras. A statement released by City Hall now walks back remarks made by the Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson at Monday’s council meeting.
Richardson’s comments came after a member of the public asked about a camera that was deployed near 8th Street Northwest and Hardy Drive. The controversial comments are being labeled as a “miscommunication and misunderstanding” by the relatively new city manager. To clear up the confusion, City Hall had to issue a rare retraction late last night.
"We deal with those periodically around the city based upon requests from different residents and community groups that do request cameras in certain areas,” Richardson said.
Councilors, caught off guard, were concerned about the potential practice.
"It's tricky and a slippery slope of sorts because there are some individuals who believe that their neighborhoods would be or have extra surveillance opposed to others,” Wes Bellamy, Charlottesville City Council member, said.
However, the city says it does not have a program related to citizen-requested security cameras monitored by the Charlottesville Police Department. The Charlottesville Police Department says it does not place cameras in response to a direct citizen or business requests.
The city sent out a statement, via social media, Wednesday night to clear things up saying police will deploy cameras, like ones temporarily used around two downtown parks in 2017 for specific investigative matters.
"I certainly take comfort in knowing that that is not the process that is being followed and that really the cameras are deployed as determined necessary based on crime trends and those types of things,” Heather Hill, Charlottesville City Council member, said.
A city spokesperson added Richardson is expected to address the issue again at the council’s meeting on December 2.
