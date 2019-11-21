Charlottesille-based WillowTree merging with Dynamit Technologies

WillowTree was founded in 2007 and has become a leader in digital user experience. The company was ranked on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 list, and has been on the Inc. 5000 for eight consecutive years, a streak that fewer than 1% of honorees achieve. WillowTree was also ranked as the #19 Best Workplaces in Technology 2019 and has a 4.8 rating on Glassdoor. Dynamit, founded in 2004, specializes in the design and development of web and mobile applications. The company has been recognized by the Webby Awards, Chartwell, the W3 Awards and is a 6-time Inc. 5000 honoree.