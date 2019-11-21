Charlottesille-based WillowTree merging with Dynamit Technologies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based tech company is merging with another digital product agency.
WillowTree is joining forces with Columbus, Ohio-based Dynamit Technologies.
The companies expect the merger to make them the largest independent agency of its kind in the U.S. with more than 500 employees.
WillowTree is in the process moving its Charlottesville offices into a redeveloped factory in the Woolen Mills neighborhood.
11/21/2019 Release from the Blue Ridge Group:
The companies both focus on building top-performing teams that leverage the unique advantages that technology and research-focused communities based around leading universities offer. The primary development centers of Charlottesville, VA, Durham, NC and Columbus, OH all share rankings among the most highly educated and most desirable-to-live cities in the US.
“The first key to delivering high quality and high velocity software is building incredible teams,” said Tobias Dengel, CEO of WillowTree. "Dynamit offered a unique opportunity to partner with a company that shares our passion for hiring the best and creating a unique growth environment. Our goal is to be the best place to work in Virginia, North Carolina, Brooklyn and now Ohio.”
“Combining our digital, UX and tech expertise with WillowTree’s mobile, voice and growth marketing leadership significantly increases the depth and breadth of the value we bring to our family of clients,” said Matt Dopkiss, CEO of Dynamit. “Together, this united team will lead the industry, serving our clients across all areas of digital transformation including product strategy, research, design, development and growth marketing.”
WillowTree is ideally positioned to help clients as the role of digital user experience moves from a tactical front-end function to a strategic imperative that has the ability to impact the entire organization. The company will have industry- leading experience in financial services, media, utilities, hospitality/restaurants and employee-facing mobile and web applications. The combined company will go to market under the WillowTree brand.
Insignia Capital, which WillowTree partnered with in 2018 to help fund its growth, is the lead investor in the combined company.
WillowTree was founded in 2007 and has become a leader in digital user experience. The company was ranked on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 list, and has been on the Inc. 5000 for eight consecutive years, a streak that fewer than 1% of honorees achieve. WillowTree was also ranked as the #19 Best Workplaces in Technology 2019 and has a 4.8 rating on Glassdoor. Dynamit, founded in 2004, specializes in the design and development of web and mobile applications. The company has been recognized by the Webby Awards, Chartwell, the W3 Awards and is a 6-time Inc. 5000 honoree.