Central Virginia group sending care packages to troops

Blue Star Families of Central Virginia is sending care to those who may be overseas.

By Daniel Grimes | November 20, 2019 at 7:21 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 8:12 AM

The packages are carefully assembled based on where the service member is stationed. So if you're in a place that gets cold, then a blanket may be included, or if you're in a place that stays hot and has a lot of insects, then repellant is a must.

Regardless of where they serve, every soldier gets one very important item that they cherish.

