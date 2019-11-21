App Support

If the app opens, but does not load past the loading screen, check for connectivity issues:
- If you are using WiFi, try turning off WiFi and using data.
- If you are using WiFi, try connecting to a different WiFi network, such as their home or work network.
- If you are using data, try connecting to a WiFi network.
If you are still having issues or you get an error message, please email webadmin@nbc29.com and include the following information to help us troubleshoot the problem:
- OS Version: Settings - General - About - Version
- Are You Connected to WiFi or using data.
- Any error messages displayed (exact text is very helpful).
- Is the app the most current version?