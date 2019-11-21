Annual gingerbread house competition to allow virtual submissions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville is hosting its annual gingerbread house competition. Around 5,000 people checked out last year’s displays at the Omni Hotel Downtown.
This year’s theme is ‘Christmas Around the World’, and for the first time, they are taking virtual submissions. Entries will be divided into three categories: individual, team and virtual.
“To have participation from folks that maybe don't have an opportunity to do gingerbread anymore. It's not as big a deal as it used to be years ago, so it provides that, it's inclusive,” Ronald McDonald House Executive Rita Ralston said.
Completed entry forms must be received by December 2. This year’s display will run from December 8 through December 11.
To enter the competition, you can click here.
