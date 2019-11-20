Signing celebration at Albemarle HS for college-bound student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School celebrated six student-athletes today who will play sports in college.
Two of them are headed to division I schools.
Savannah Alexander signs with VCU for soccer.
Ryleigh Katstra signs with Duke for rowing.
“You really have to be willing to work hard,” says Katstra. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. Just having the mindset it’ll all come. My coach was like I think you should really consider rowing in college. I think this is something you can do. Then just looking around, trying to figure out what kind of program I loved, it just ended up being Duke.”
“I was a little nervous about it,” says Alexander about her decision. “My sophomore and junior years I was undecided if I wanted to go play soccer in college. Finally my senior year looking back on it, soccer was something I loved for the last 14 years of my life and I knew it would be something I would love for the next four.”
Morgan Coleman, a goalie, is headed to Eastern Mennonite to play field hockey and lacrosse.
David King will play lacrosse at the University of Lynchburg.
Aidan Shell will play soccer at Mary Washington.
Meme Zarzyski will run cross country at Queens College.
