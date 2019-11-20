Investigation into disappearance of Sage Smith enters 7th year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is still hoping to receive credible tips as Wednesday marks seven years since the disappearance of Sage Smith.
Smith was last seen on near the Amtrak station on West Main Street on the evening of November 20th, 2012. Investigators believe the then-teenager was going to meet Erik McFadden, who has also disappeared from the area.
Officers received more than a dozen new tips since June 2019, when they provided possible locations where they might find McFadden, the last person believed to have seen Smith alive.
McFadden is considered to be a person of interest in the homicide investigation. He is also a missing person, and police believe he may have traveled to Baltimore or Joppa, Maryland, Lake City or Columbia, South Carolina, New York City, Rochester, or Atlanta.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
