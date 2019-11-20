Charlottesville deciding plan for newest park property

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville is working to get a better idea of what people want to see done with the city’s newest park property.
Since the Department of Agriculture helped fund the purchase of the property near the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, the city needs to work with the community to get input on how to utilize the land.
Charlottesville paid $30,000 for 142 acres of forested land adjacent to the Ragged Mountain Reservoir property last month.
Wednesday, November 20, people talked about where they hope to see trails placed around the property.
Volunteers already helped clear out the first trail on the site, but the city wants to have a community forest plan completed shortly after the New Year.
The new land will be used for environmental education and preservation.
“The city paid a very small amount of money for a very large piece of forested land and it’s adjacent to drinking water reservoirs. We want to protect those upland stream waters and things like that so it was a great opportunity,” Charlottesville parks and trails planner Chris Gensic stated.
Once the community forest plan is complete, the city will recruit volunteers and staff to help complete the remaining trails set to be on the site.
