Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: CT lung screenings can save lives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Lung cancer screenings are important when it comes to early detection. A simple CT is used to help doctors identify cancers, and the goal is to catch it early.
“My husband said ‘what’s it going to hurt?’. And well, it saved my life,” said Celeste Freeman, a patient who was diagnosed with lung cancer after the scan.
Freeman is thankful for the early detection. The low-dose CT scan doctors performed showed she had stage one lung cancer.
“Low-dose CT is very important because it can detect lung cancer before it becomes clinically evident and therefore catch it at an early stage as opposed to a late stage,” noted Dr. Jonathan Ciambotti, a radiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson.
Freeman never experienced any symptoms, and never thought it would happen to her.
“I mean, I wasn’t a candidate for cancer, at least I didn’t think so,” noted Freeman.
Dr. Ciambotti says catching lung cancer is link to survival rates.
“Roughly 81% of patients with stage one will survive in five years whereas, in an advanced-stage disease, only 15% of patients will be survive five years.”
The CT lung scan is quick, simple test that’s typically covered by insurance.
“It literally takes five minutes and is painless,” said Dr. Ciambotti. “There are no IV sticks and it provides answers very quickly.”
And, it can save lives.
“I’m great, I’m great, and I’m alive,” said Freeman.
For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA. If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.
