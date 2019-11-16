Kids-Lift to host food drive to benefit area students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - About three out every ten students in Albemarle County are enrolled in free and reduced lunches. School staff says the number of people in need is likely much higher.
Businessman Paul Flick is working to bridge that gap with his nonprofit called Kids-Lift. Flick delivers backpacks filled with snacks and canned goods every week to Stone Robinson Elementary.
Staff says the meals feed the kids over the weekend and help keep them focused on school.
“Different families have different economic needs and I think it's critical that kids have the nutrition to develop cognitively and physically. If we can bridge that gap over weekends for an extended period of time over a holiday,” Flick said.
Kids-Lift will be hosting a food drive on Saturday. Volunteers will be collecting food at the Giant on Pantops and the Kroger on Emmett Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
