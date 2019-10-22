Contest Winners

October 22, 2019

Check Us Out Sweepstakes:

  • Mattie Williams of Bremo Bluff - 5 Silver Eagle Coins from Jefferson Coin
  • Makeba Robinson of Staunton - $50 Gift Card from Chocolatesville
  • Delores Hill of Palmyra - $100 Gift Card from University Tire & Auto

Two Four-Day Passes to LOCKN':

  • Joseph Clemmer of Staunton

Virginia Lottery Luxury Cruisin' Scratcher Contest:

  • Grand Prize Winner: Paul Crawford of Palmyra - 50 scratchers
  • Lois Williams of Scottsville - 5 scratchers
  • Tawuan Walker Smith of Barboursville - 5 scratchers
  • Ruth Levers of Crozet - 5 scratchers
  • Tina Dishman of Waynesboro - 5 scratchers
  • Steve Smith of Harrisonburg - 5 scratchers
  • Janet Clifton of Staunton - - 5 scratchers
  • Felicia Jones of Greenwood - 5 scratchers
  • Thomas Whysall of Charlottesville - 5 scratchers
  • Dianne Buxton of Staunton - 5 scratchers
  • Donna Fredrick of Charlottesville - 5 scratchers

Click for Cash:

  • Grand Prize Winner: Teresa Burton of Charlottesville - $2,900
  • Mary Horne of Verona - $290
  • Mary Nottingham of Waynesboro - $100
  • Becky Weigle of Ruckersville - $100
  • Rebecca Rush of Esmont - $290
  • Paul Willis of Crozet - $100
  • Janice Shull of Stanardsville - $ 100
  • Alisa Wildman of Charlottesville - $290
  • Herbert S. Adams of Bremo Bluff- $100
  • Brenda Dickerson of Charlottesville - $100
  • Emily Millirons of Barboursville - $290
  • Gary Traxler of Staunton - $100
  • Lyman Easton of Ruckersville - $100
  • Anthony Scot Gibson of Lake Monticello - $290
  • Megan Napolitano - $100
  • Cheryl Via-Duncan of Earlysville - $100
  • Nicolas Hamner of Stuarts Draft - $290
  • Brian Huddleston of Charlottesville - $100
  • Dwayne Batten - $100
  • Kelly Tyree of Fork Union - $290
  • Holly J. Walker of Madison - $100
  • Lisa Melton of Bremo Bluff - $290
  • Anthony McDaniel 2nd of Gordonsville - $100
  • Deloris Mickens-Lee of New Canton - $100
  • Erica Sanchez of Afton - $290
  • Catherine Engleman of Ruckersville - $100
  • Cody Norman of Waynesboro - $290
  • Patricia Daniels of Charlottesville - $100
  • Debbie Dabney of Scottsville - $100
  • Belinda Brown of Palmyra - $290
  • Pearl Early of Charlottesville - $100
  • Gynelle Rose of Charlottesville - $100
  • Irene Mallory of Madison - $290
  • Mack Rowe of Madison - $100
  • Gordon Waltz of Ruckersville - $100
  • Pat Bruffey of Charlottesville - $290
  • Nash Kidd of Columbia - $100
  • Deano Fassett of Charlottesville - $100
  • Richard Colley of Troy - $290
  • Brenda Lee Brooks of Charlottesville - $100
  • Sherry Kelley of Stanardsville - $290
  • Linda Hughes-Smith of Columbia - $100
  • Pat Vance of Charlottesville - $290
  • Vicki Williams of Scottsville - $100
  • David Rankin of Shenandoah - $100
  • Sheila Buggs of Charlottesville - $100
  • Stella Deane of Stanardsville - $290
  • Rosa Jordan of Charlottesville - $100
  • Krista Owen of Waynesboro - $100
  • Erica Woodson of Palmyra - $290
  • Michael Wayne Borren of Broadway - $100
  • Cynthia Hughes of Staunton - $290