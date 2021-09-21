Advertise With Us
Carson Tujague is the week four Falcon Club Player of the Week

Carson Tujague’s stellar performance on both sides of the ball Friday night led to the senior tight end and outside linebacker being named the week four Falcon Club Player of the Week.
Falcon Club week 4 potw

Shenandoah Valley News

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

Post office in Albemarle County
Rep. Bob Good asks USPS to address mail issues in Virginia’s 5th District

Virginia News

Tessa Majors (FILE)
2nd teen enters guilty pleas in connection with Tessa Majors murder

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

Bodo’s Bagels on UVA Corner closed Monday due to staffing shortage, in need of workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant
Bodo’s Bagels had to close its location on the UVA Corner all day Monday, Sept. 20, as well as briefly over the weekend, and is now trying to adapt while dealing with a staff shortage.

Virginia News

Virginia nurses share COVID-19 pandemic’s toll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Cleary
The Virginia Nurses Association is taking a look at the impact the pandemic is having on mental health.

Shenandoah Valley News

Virginia’s first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd
Some Augusta County students had a special visitor early Tuesday, September 21, the first lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam.

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer
A young mother of two is fighting for her life in the VCU burn unit after her body caught on fire one week ago in a horrible accident.

National

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.

Sports

Monticello High School raising money to support athletics

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb
Monticello High School asking for donations to help support its athletic program.
News

A school bus driver crunch turned the usual wait at the bus stop into a long pause this morning...
Ten buses arrived over an hour late to Albemarle County Schools Monday

News

Charlottesville’s very own motivational man Mr. Alex-Zan has some advice today.
Mr. Alex-Zan holds Close Your Mouth and Listen day

Charlottesville and Albemarle

Emmet Street Work
Emmet Street construction closes northbound lane

Charlottesville and Albemarle

Early voting is underway for the November elections, and while many things may be the same,...
Witness signatures required to vote through the mail

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

CHRA receives nearly $500K to relocate people in Crescent Halls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb
People in Crescent Halls will be headed to new housing soon

National

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the shrinking role for tests: falling case numbers, rising vaccination rates and guidance from health officials that vaccinated people could largely skip testing.

Shenandoah Valley News

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County prepares for Day of Action

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
To participate in Day of Action, volunteers sign up online with the United Way and choose a project to work on throughout the community.

Virginia News

VDH: 839,475 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,364 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health on coronavirus in the commonwealth.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Central Virginia News

Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Marcilla
After a win over rival William Monroe, a video was posted on Snapchat of the Madison County football team rapping to a popular song, singing the N-word multiple times.

Virginia News

Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A judge in Greensville County has denied a change of venue for a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on skill games.

News

Shenandoah Valley News

What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kayla Brooks
The search for a three-year-old girl out of Augusta County, who has been unaccounted for since February, continues.

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

UVA, Sentara RMH, Martha Jefferson in need of more hands on deck in ICUs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant
UVA Medical Center is in desperate need of ICU nurses. This all comes as COVID-19 surges, hospitals are overcrowded, and many in healthcare experience burnout.

Virginia News

Pediatric practices seeing surge in office visits amid staffing shortages, COVID testing demand

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Desiree Montilla
The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says pediatric practices across Virginia are unable to keep up with the demand for office visits and COVID testing as students return back to the classroom.

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

UVA doctor explains why Pfizer advisors do not recommend booster shots for all

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Dominga Murray
UVA physician Dr. Bill Petri discusses why the American Committee of Immunization Practices advises against booster shots for some groups.

Capitol Square News

Redistricting Commission receives new maps

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of Virginia’s Redistricting Commission have just two weeks until another round of public hearings and three weeks until they must vote on new legislative maps. And their effort is still very much a work in progress.

News

Capitol Square News

VCU Poll: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in race for governor

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
According to a poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, Democrat Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor.

Sports

UVA looking to correct costly mistakes ahead of Wake Forest

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Webb
Wake Forest comes to Charlottesville for a date with the Hoos on Friday.

Virginia News

VDH prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 5-11 year olds

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Henry Graff
Virginia health leaders are anxiously awaiting approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for hundreds of thousands of children.

Central Virginia News

Route 29 Corridor project wants your input

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Isabel Cleary
VDOT and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District are asking for public comment on a Route 29 corridor study.

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

News

Organizations golfing to provide computers for students in Charlottesville

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Organizations are coming together to make sure students at Charlottesville High School and C4K have the technology they need to succeed.

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

Charlottesville and Albemarle News

Charlottesville Planning Commission to hear Future Land Use Map proposal on Sept. 21

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Isabel Cleary
The Charlottesville Planning Commission will hear a proposal on Tuesday, September 21 on a Future Land Use Map for the city.