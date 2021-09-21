Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the shrinking role for tests: falling case numbers, rising vaccination rates and guidance from health officials that vaccinated people could largely skip testing.
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says pediatric practices across Virginia are unable to keep up with the demand for office visits and COVID testing as students return back to the classroom.
Members of Virginia’s Redistricting Commission have just two weeks until another round of public hearings and three weeks until they must vote on new legislative maps. And their effort is still very much a work in progress.
According to a poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, Democrat Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor.