A Louisa County woman was arrested Friday after police discovered what they believe to be the dead body of her boyfriend in a well in Mineral.

Louisa Woman Accused of Dumping Body in Well Appears in Court

The live-in girlfriend of a man whose body was found down a well in Louisa County appeared in court Monday.

Louisa County sheriff’s investigators have charged 60-year-old Ulisa Chavers with concealing the dead body of her boyfriend, Reginal Bowles.

Bowles was reported missing in November 2008. His body was found 25-feet down a well near the house the couple shared along Garretts Mill Road.

Chavers is also charged with possession of a sawed-off rifle, identity theft and credit card fraud.

“It's our belief that after he was deceased, that she kept cashing his social security checks and using his credit cards and his identity,” said Major Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff's Department. “That was something we had suspected, were very suspicious of during the course of the investigation.”

Chavers is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.