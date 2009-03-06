Arrest Made after Body Found in Well

A Louisa County woman was arrested Friday after police discovered what they believe to be the dead body of her boyfriend in a well in Mineral.

Police charged Ulisa Chavers of Louisa for concealing the body in a well at Garretts Mill Road. Authorities believe the body to be that of Reginal Bowles, who was reported missing by his son in November of 2008.

As for a why this happened, deputies are still investigating. "There are several different theories that all of them could work at this point, so we have a lot of work to do," said Major Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe Chavers is responsible for Bowles' death but still must determine the cause before placing any further charges.