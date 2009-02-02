Woodson to Plead Guilty, Lawyer Says

Want to know how the I - 64 shootings case unfolded? Read the timeline and view pictures and important documents here.

Interstate 64 shooting suspect Slade Woodson is expected to enter a guilty plea next month. Woodson, 20, is accused of shooting at cars on the interstate in March of 2008.

Woodson's new lawyer, Jessica Smith, was in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday morning. She says Woodson will plead guilty on March 4 to some combination of the 15 charges he faces in Albemarle County related to the shootings. She says she is still working out the details with Commonwealth's Attorney Denise Lunsford.

Woodson has already been sentenced to two years in prison for other crimes he committed in Waynesboro that same night.