Authorities to Release More Details of 1967 High's Ice Cream Shop Murders on Friday

More details of the 1967 slayings of 2 workers at a Virginia ice cream shop are expected to be released Friday.

Staunton Police say the woman charged in the case died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't released but prosecutors have said 61-year-old Sharron Diane Crawford Smith had kidney and heart disease.

Smith was charged with first-degree murder in December in the deaths of 19-year-old Constance Smootz Hevener and Hevener's 20-year-old sister-in-law, Carolyn Hevener Perry.

The women had been shot in the back of their heads. Their bodies were found April 11, 1967, in a back room at High's Ice Cream shop in Staunton.

Police began investigating new leads after a tip was passed along by relatives of the victims last summer.

Staunton Police spokeswoman Lisa Klein says a news conference is set for Friday to release further details in the case.

