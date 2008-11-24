Orange Man Indicted on Murder Charges

An Orange County man accused of killing his neighbor with a carpenter's level was formally indicted on murder charges Monday.

An Orange County grand jury returned a true bill on second-degree murder charges against Gary Delgross, 54.

Police say back in August Delgross killed his neighbor, 31-year-old Holland James Penton, Jr., on Pierce Lane during an argument. According to police, the men used an ax handle, a broomstick and a level to beat each other.

Delgross called police after the incident. When rescue crews arrived, they found Penton dead.