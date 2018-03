Work continued Monday on the Landmark Hotel in downtown Charlottesville despite what the hotel's owner told NBC29 last week.

Landmark Hotel owner Halsey Minor said the work would stop on Friday after a Georgia bank defaulted on a multi-million dollar loan. The property's developer, Lee Danielson, told us the work would continue, despite the problem.

Minor did not return our phone calls Monday.

Reported by Tracy Clemons

