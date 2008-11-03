Second Anniversary of Justine Abshire's Death

Monday marks the second anniversary of a kindergarten teacher's suspicious death in Orange County. 27-year-old Justine Abshire was found dead by her husband on Taylorsville road in 2006.

State police say her death is suspicious, but they still don't have any suspects.

Back in August, Abshire's parents were in Charlottesville asking anyone with information about their daughter's death to come forward.

Reported by Christina Mora

