Orange County Man Charged with Murder

An Orange County man is charged with murder after investigators found a man dead near Lake Orange Sunday morning.

Police aren’t saying much about what happened at the scene, a private gravel road off Lahore Road.

Authorities arrested Gary Delgross, 54, of Orange County for the murder of the 31-year-old man. Delgross lives nearby the scene, according to police.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, but investigators aren't releasing the victim's name or saying exactly how he died. Neighbors say it happened after a fight got out of hand.

Delgross is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Police say they'll be releasing additional information Monday. We'll get you more details as they come to us.